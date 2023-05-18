A Centereach man was arrested for the use of a child in a sexual performance on Long Island, according to police. (Suffolk County Police)

CENTEREACH, Long Island (PIX11) — A Centereach man was arrested for the use of a child in a sexual performance on Long Island, according to police.

Jordan Viscomi, 30, a dance instructor at David Sanders Dance Dynamics, allegedly met two girls who were dance students at the school, ages 15 and 16. Over three days in April, police said Viscomi participated in live video chats and text conversations with the two girls where he traded sexual content with them.

Viscomi was arrested on the following charges:

Six counts of use of a child in a sexual performance

Four counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child,

Four counts of disseminating indecent material to minors in the first degree

Two counts of distributing indecent material to minors in the second degree

Two counts of endangering the welfare of a child