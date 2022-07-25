WESTBURY, New York (PIX11) — A Long Island police officer investigating one shoplifting incident at a Target in Westbury was allegedly assaulted by a man caught committing a second theft, according to authorities.

The officer was interviewing a worker at the big-box store on Corporate Drive near Zeckendorf Boulevard about a recent theft around 2:25 p.m. Sunday when they allegedly saw Keyshawn Major Blackman try to leave with merchandise he hadn’t paid for, police said.

When the officer tried to arrest Blackman, he allegedly put up a fight, injuring the cop during the brief struggle, officials said. But police were eventually able to place Blackman, 21, under arrest.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Blackman, of Brooklyn, is set to appear in court on Monday to answer charges of assault, grand larceny, obstructing governmental administration, and resisting arrest. Authorities noted that he had previously been arrested on July 6 on charges including assault, strangulation, menacing, and criminal contempt. He was released without bail in that case, police said.