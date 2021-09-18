Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., right, with ranking member Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., speaks to witnesses during a House Committee on the Judiciary‚ Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship and Committee on Foreign Affairs, Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations joint hearing on the administration’s ‘Muslim ban’ on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

NEW YORK — Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin confirmed Saturday he was diagnosed with cancer last year and is currently in remission.

The three-term Republican congressman, who represents the state’s First Congressional District in eastern Long Island, said in a statement he was diagnosed with early stage chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) last November.

He immediately began treatment and over the last nine months, he has “achieved complete remission” and is expected to live a normal life.

“My health is phenomenal and I continue to operate at 110%,” Zelding said in a statement.

Zeldin reassured everyone he has not slowed down and will continue his duties in congress.

“I’m grateful for all of the men and women in the medical field who have not only treated me these past several months, but who pour their heart and soul into treating so many others in need of their expertise, energy, and passion. The medical field in our country is filled with the very best of society,” Zeldin said.

Zeldin announced in April he had entered the race for New York governor.

Zeldin, a former attorney for the Port Authority, first ran for Congress in 2008, challenging then-incumbent Tom Bishop and losing by 16 points. In 2010, he began two terms in the state senate out of District 3.

He then ran against Bishop again in 2014, defeating him by four points. He’s remained in Congress since, winning his most recent election by nine points in a district Donald Trump only won by four.