LI community comes together to feed homeless before Thanksgiving

Families don’t have to wait an extra day to enjoy a Thanksgiving feast with all the fixings.

Wednesday was a day of giving for many. Local business owner Salvatore Stiles teamed up with the Freeport school to fulfill his mission of spreading hope on this Thanksgiving holiday by serving up hot meals to 28 local families.

Paying it forward is something Stiles says he learned at an early age, having come from humble beginnings. His father, who also served in the Navy, died of COVID-19 in April of 2020. Now he says carrying on his legacy of giving back to those in need is something he holds dear to his heart.

For these families, this food drive is crucial because so many people on Long Island don’t have a place to call home. According to the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless, there are nearly 4,000 people experiencing homelessness, almost 3,000 with children.