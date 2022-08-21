WESTBURY, NY (PIX11) — Police arrested three alleged kidnappers in Westbury on Saturday evening after a traffic stop, officials said.

During the traffic stop near Cambridge and Oxford streets, officers noticed a 48-year-old man in the vehicle looked like he was distressed, police said. All four occupants were removed from the vehicle.

Once they were out, Tylor Salmeron allegedly fled, pulling a large machete from his shorts and throwing it to the ground as he ran, officials said. Salmeron, 19, allegedly “violently resisted” as he was taken into custody.

Driver Yonathan Hernandez, 23, and a 16-year-old girl who’d been in the front passenger seat were also arrested, police said. All three were charged with robbery in the first degree and kidnapping in the second degree, in addition to other charges.

Investigators said the suspects allegedly lured the victim to the Edgewood Motel. They allegedly held him against his will and forced him to hand over his keys, money and phone .