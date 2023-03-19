LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — An alleged kidnapper broke into a Long Island home on Friday and threatened a 24-year-old woman with a knife before dragging her out of the house, police said.

The suspect, Majesty White, 24, picked the lock on the front door to get into the home in Oceasinside at around 2 a.m. and began arguing with the victim, according to authorities. During the fight, White allegedly grabbed a knife before he pulled the woman out of the house and slammed her onto the sidewalk, police said.

White then allegedly put the woman in a car and drove off, police said. He was arrested after returning to the scene, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

White was charged with kidnapping, burglary, assault, criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing, officials said.