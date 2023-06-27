NASSAU COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) – Jones Beach on Long Island will be a destination to celebrate Independence Day this Fourth of July.

Jones Beach State Park will host a 25-minute fireworks display above the oceanfront starting at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The fireworks show is included in the regular price of park admission, which is $10 per vehicle.

WALK 97.5 FM and KJOY-98.3 FM will simulcast music during the fireworks show.

“Independence Day fireworks over the beach is a great summer tradition and a wonderful way to celebrate our nation’s birth, and I encourage New Yorkers and tourists alike to join us to see all that our state parks have to offer throughout the summer,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said.