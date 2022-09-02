CENTEREACH, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was seriously injured when he was stabbed multiple times by a jogger on Long Island Thursday night, police said.

The 49-year-old victim was driving a car with three passengers into the entrance of a gas station in the vicinity of Middle Country and Holbrook roads. Matthew Ulloa, 18, was jogging past the entrance before he yelled at the victim, according to authorities. The driver stepped out of his vehicle to confront Ulloa.

During a physical confrontation, Ulloa stabbed the victim eleven times with a knife at around 8 p.m. officials said. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Detectives said Ulloa, a Ronkonkoma resident, was charged with second-degree assault. His arraignment is set at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday.