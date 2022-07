EAST MEADOW, N.Y. (PIX11) — Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joan Jett is on tour right now with Poison, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, but she made a stop in East Meadow Saturday night to play a show to celebrate Nassau County’s comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert was the largest in Eisenhower Park’s history, attended by an estimated 25,000 people.

PIX11’s Eileen Lehpamer has the report from Eisenhower Park. Watch in the video player above.