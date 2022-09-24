FILE: View of the Fire Island Inlet Bridge as seen from Captree State Park on Tuesday, July 22, 2014, in Babylon, N.Y. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said.

Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., officials said. Marine Bureau Officers Rob Jenkins, Ray Cairo and Kevin Butler, who were assisted by a Suffolk County helicopter, found the men holding on to the jet ski in 10-foot-high waves.

The officers pulled the men aboard Marine Kilo and took them to the Cap Tree boat ramp, according to authorities. There were no reported injuries related to the incident.