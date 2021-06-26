Jet Ski crash on Long Island leaves woman with possible skull fracture: police

Jet Ski in water

Jet Ski in the water (Credit: Getty Images)

WANTAGH, N.Y. — A woman suffered a broken leg and serious head injury during a Jet Ski crash off the coast of Long Island on Friday, authorities said Saturday.

Nassau County Police were called to the area near Seaman’s Creek Bridge in Wantagh just before 7:10 p.m.

Members of the marine unit found a 28-year-old woman who had been ejected from the Jet Ski. She suffered a possible skull fracture along with a broken leg, police said.

She was rushed by helicopter to a hospital, where she was listed in critical but stable condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

