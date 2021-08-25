It wasn’t love at first sight, but now a Long Island couple is celebrating 65 years together

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE GROVE, NY — A Long Island couple celebrated 65 years of marriage on Wednesday as they renewed their vows.

It wasn’t love at first sight for Dr. Mario and Louise Mangieri; she thought he was too tall when they met in 1951. But as they worked to put together a dance, the New Yorkers fell in love.

Mario Mangieri proposed in 1953 and the pair were engaged for three years, eventually marrying in 1956.

“We’ve been through many things together both good and bad, but we’ve always loved each other,” Louise Mangieri said.

They now have 12 grandchildren. Members of their family joined them at The Bristal at Lake Grove for their anniversary celebration.

“It’s a beautiful day, just like it was 65 years ago,” Louise Mangieri said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Long Island Videos

It wasn't love at first sight, but now a Long Island couple is celebrating 65 years together

Flooding still a threat Monday as Henri stalls over NY, NJ

Henri cleanup begins in Queens, Long Island

Blue skies adorn Lindenhurst after Henri passes

Henri batters Long Island: Team Coverage

Remembering Hurricane Gloria; how it compares to Henri

More Long Island

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter