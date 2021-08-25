It wasn’t love at first sight, but now a Long Island couple is celebrating 65 years together

LAKE GROVE, NY — A Long Island couple celebrated 65 years of marriage on Wednesday as they renewed their vows.

It wasn’t love at first sight for Dr. Mario and Louise Mangieri; she thought he was too tall when they met in 1951. But as they worked to put together a dance, the New Yorkers fell in love.

Mario Mangieri proposed in 1953 and the pair were engaged for three years, eventually marrying in 1956.

“We’ve been through many things together both good and bad, but we’ve always loved each other,” Louise Mangieri said.

They now have 12 grandchildren. Members of their family joined them at The Bristal at Lake Grove for their anniversary celebration.

“It’s a beautiful day, just like it was 65 years ago,” Louise Mangieri said.