NEW YORK (PIX11) — They traveled all the way from Israel to share their struggles and focus attention.

Sisters Rinat Har-Scheleg and Natalie Har painfully recounting that horrible day one month ago when Hamas militants attacked their kibbutz on the west bank.

Gone without a trace, their father, Luis Norberto Har, along with his partner Clara Marman, her brother Ferando Marman, her sister Gabriela Leimberg and her 17-year-old niece Mia Leimberg.

The sisters are pleading for the American government to help get the hostages home safely.

Also speaking at a news conference, Nassau county executive Bruce Blakeman and former assemblyman Dov Hikind, who is hosting the sister’s stay in New York.

The toll the last month has taken is hard to understand even for their own children back in Israel.

Like all of the 241 families, they don’t know if their loved ones are still alive, being fed or cared for but they still have faith.

The sisters will spend a week here in New York to speak to the Jewish community and beyond, hoping to raise awareness for those being held captive.