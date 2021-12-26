Intoxicated teen driver strikes two pedestrians, killing one, on Christmas: Suffolk police

ISLIP, Long Island — An intoxicated teen driver struck two pedestrians on Christmas, killing one and seriously injuring the other, Suffolk County police said Sunday.

The unidentified 18-year-old from Bay Shore was expected to be arraigned Sunday in connection to the incident and death of Luis Trujillo, police said.

The teen was driving on Union Boulevard between Saxon and Grant avenues when his vehicle “left the roadway” and struck the pedestrians Saturday at 2:44 p.m., according to police.

Trujillo, a 67-year-old Islip resident, died at the scene, police said. Veronica Deleon, a 47-year-old from Brentwood, was also struck and suffered serious injuries.

The teen also allegedly struck a parked 2001 Toyota Camry, an electronic pedestrian crossing sign and a tree.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Major Case at 631-852-6555 or Suffolk County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Police said all calls will be kept confidential.