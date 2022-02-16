Intoxicated man with 4-year-old daughter inside car hits parked vehicles in Island Park: NCPD

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo of Stoger, who drove under the influence with his daughter in the car

Christopher Stoger, whose 4-year-old daughter was with him inside his car, struck three parked vehicles before hitting the curb on Tuesday, police said. (credit: NCPD)

ISLAND PARK, L.I. (PIX11) — An intoxicated man whose 4-year-old daughter was with him inside his car struck three parked vehicles before hitting the curb on Tuesday, police said.

Christopher Stoger, 41, was allegedly driving an SUV with his daughter inside when he hit a parked vehicle on Marina Place along Long Beach Road. He then fled the area and hit two more cars on Marina Place at Waterford Road, officials said. He continued driving until he collided with the curb.

Police arrived at the scene and placed Stoger under arrest after a subsequent investigation. There were no injuries, and his daughter was released to her mother’s custody.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child and two counts of leaving the scene of an incident. He was set to be arraigned on Wednesday at the First District Court in Hempstead.

