DIX HILLS, L.I. — A Long Island man was arrested Sunday night after police caught him driving the wrong way on the Long Island Expressway, authorities said.

A Suffolk County police officer was driving westbound on the highway near Exit 51, in Dix Hills, when he observed a car using an off ramp to drive onto the highway in the wrong direction around 10:30 p.m., police said.

As the Mazda sedan started driving eastbound in the westbound lanes, the officer initiated a traffic stop.

The police officer determined driver Jose Luis Mendoza, 34, was intoxicated and placed him under arrest, officials said.

Mendoza, of Huntington, was charged with driving while intoxicated and held overnight at the second precinct, according to police.

He was expected to be arraigned Monday.