COMMACK, L.I. — A Long Island father is facing a slew of charges after driving while intoxicated and crashing his SUV while his three young children were in the vehicle, according to police.

Authorities said 33-year-old Ryan McDonald was driving his Nissan Pathfinder northbound on Townline Road, just south of Old Northport Road in Commack, when the vehicle drove off the road around 7:10 p.m.

The SUV crashed into a large boulder, according to officials.

McDonald’s three children, a 6-month-old boy, a 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl, were riding in the backseat when the crash occurred, police said.

Local officers responded to the crash and determined McDonald was intoxicated, officials said.

According to police, the man and his three children were all taken to an area hospital, where the father was treated for minor injuries.

Fortunately, the children were not physically injured and were released to the custody of their mother at the hospital, authorities said.

McDonald was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to officials.