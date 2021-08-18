Queens couple arrested after 1-year-old left in hot car on L.I.: police

MANHASSET, L.I. — A Queens couple were arrested Tuesday after leaving their infant child alone in a hot car in a Long Island parking lot, according to police.

According to Nassau County detectives, the couple parked their Mercedes Benz in a parking lot on Northern Boulevard in Manhasset on Tuesday afternoon.

The couple’s 1-year-old child was sleeping in a rear child seat when the parents left him to enter a building in the area, officials said.

A passerby noticed the infant alone in the car, crying and sweating. She called police when she was unable to open the door, authorities said.

A man walking by attempted to use a lock-out kit to gain entry to the vehicle but was unsuccessful, police said.

Officers arrived to find the infant boy in apparent distress, according to officials.

Authorities said the cops broke a window and took the child out of the vehicle. The boy was crying, red in color and drenched in sweat.

The officers rushed him into a nearby store to cool child off in the air conditioning, police said.

The boy was soon taken to an area hospital for evaluation and was expected to be released.

Police said a thorough investigation revealed the child was lone in the car for approximately an hour.

Officers arrested Jingcai Zhou, 34, and Lu Lu, 28, without incident, officials said.

The couple have been charged with reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.

