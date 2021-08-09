‘I just want to run to the car’: NY man leaves prison after wrongful conviction

NASSAU COUNTY — Hot summer days call for ice cream, especially if you’ve just been released from prison after a wrongful conviction.

Christopher Ellis thought he’d go for some rum raisin after his Monday release. He was convicted on murder and attempted robbery charges in 1993.

“I feel wonderful,” he said. “I want to just run to the car so we can get out of here.”

The Nassau County Conviction Integrity Unit reviewed the police file for the 1990 murder or Joseph Healy. They found a detective had taken notes on leads about other suspects who police declined to charge. Those notes were not in the District Attorney’s file and they were never turned over to Ellis or his lawyer.

“The NCDA has no basis to believe that the failure to disclose the notes was intentional, or that the prosecutor was even aware of their existence,” a spokesperson for the district attorney said. “The Conviction Integrity Unit was unable to confer with the former prosecutor because he passed away in September 2018.”

Ellis could still be retried Healy’s death.