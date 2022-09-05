LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — More than 200 people were stung by jellyfish at Long Island beaches on Sunday, officials said.

Almost all of those stung were injured at Robert Moses, with around 20 people stung at Jones Beach, officials said. Jellyfish can be common in the area in mid-late August through part of September, New York State Parks official George Gorman said.

“But what happened here yesterday at Robert Moses, right in front of the beach front, in the surf break, we had thousands of jellyfish,” Gorman said. “So that’s where the swimmers are. That meant we had stings.”

None of the beachgoers suffered serious injuries, officials said. Still, with the number of stung swimmers, there were lines out the door at beach medical offices.