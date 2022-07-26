LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — After a Rockland County resident tested positive for polio last week, nearly 400 people have received the vaccine, officials said Tuesday.

Health officials have administered 379 doses countywide since Thursday, according to the Rockland County Department of Health. The ages of those vaccinated ranged from younger than 20 to over 65, officials said.

Folks looking to get the vaccine can do so on Friday. The next RCDOH polio clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Pomona Health Complex 50 Sanatorium Road, Pomona (Building A). Residents can pre-register for a free appointment here or call 845-238-1956 to schedule. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

Polio rates were cut drastically after the vaccine was introduced and the last naturally occurring polio cases in the US were in 1979, County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert said. Travelers with polio have brought infections into the U.S. on rare occasions, with the last such case in 2013.