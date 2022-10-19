LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Long Island woman is accused of keeping nearly 300 animals, including rabbits and snakes, in deplorable living conditions in her Brookhaven home, authorities said.

Karin M. Keyes, 51, is charged with multiple counts of Cruel Confinement of Animals under the Agriculture and Markets Law, prosecutors said. The woman allegedly had 118 rabbits, 150 birds, 15 cats, seven tortoises, three snakes, and several mice in the house.

The animals were surrounded by their own feces and urine and tens of thousands of cockroaches were crawling throughout the home, investigators said. Many of the animals suffered from untreated medical conditions.

Authorities began investigating the hoarding situation on Oct. 1 after Town of Brookhaven Animal Control Officers reported the incident. Authorities rescued the animals and are placing them in animal welfare organizations throughout New York.

“The level of cruelty and the abhorrent conditions that the animals were subjected to is beyond

comprehension. The awful neglect that they were forced to endure cannot be excused or

explained in any way,” Brookhaven Town Councilwoman Jane Bonner said.