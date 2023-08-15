LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A dead humpback whale was found floating in Long Island waters Monday, officials said.
The animal was spotted about three miles from the Atlantic Beach shoreline, according to a spokesperson for the Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office.
No other information about the incident was available.
On Friday, a 30-foot-long humpback whale washed ashore at Smith Point County Park on Long Island, officials said.
A 35-foot-long humpback whale washed up on Lido Beach back in January. Officials have been tracking the increase in humpback whale mortalities since 2016.