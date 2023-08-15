A dead humpback whale is seen on Lido Beach, Long Island, on Jan. 30, 2023. (WPIX)

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A dead humpback whale was found floating in Long Island waters Monday, officials said.

The animal was spotted about three miles from the Atlantic Beach shoreline, according to a spokesperson for the Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office.

No other information about the incident was available.

On Friday, a 30-foot-long humpback whale washed ashore at Smith Point County Park on Long Island, officials said.

A 35-foot-long humpback whale washed up on Lido Beach back in January. Officials have been tracking the increase in humpback whale mortalities since 2016.