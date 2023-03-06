SHIRLEY, N.Y. (PIX11) — Human remains were discovered on a beach on Long Island Monday afternoon, police said.

A woman made the discovery at Smith Point County Park in Shirley, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. The woman found a bone in the sand and contacted park employees who then notified police, authorities said.

The Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the person’s identity and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Squad detectives at 631-852-6392.