SMITHTOWN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Human remains were found at Sunken Meadow State Park on Long Island Monday, police said.

A male’s remains were found just before 1 p.m. at Sunken Meadow State Park, located in Smithtown in Suffolk County, according to New York State Police.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Forensic Identification Unit responded to investigate. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner’s Office will examine the human remains.

Additional information about the human remains wasn’t available.

New York State Police is asking any witnesses or anyone with information to call 631-756-3300.

