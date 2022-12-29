LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Long Island voters rallied Thursday, calling on Congressman-elect George Santos to step aside after more concerns over his record emerged

Santos is set to become Emily Raphael’s Congressman next week.

“How on earth are we to trust him? And yes, character matters when it comes to representation,” Raphael said.

A new CNN investigation found in an old campaign bio Santos claimed to have attended the Horace Mann School, but Horace Mann had no record of him. In addition, despite Santos saying his mother was born in Belgium, her online obituary says she was born in Brazil.

Democrat Robert Zimmerman ran against Santos for Congress. Zimmerman spoke with PIX11 Thursday about the allegations against his former opponent, “I wish it came to the forefront earlier, but the point is here we are now standing up to this fraud.”

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly opened an investigation into Santos, said in a statement:

The numerous fabrications and inconsistencies associated with Congressman-Elect Santos are nothing short of stunning.