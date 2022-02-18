Long Island house fire leaves woman dead, baby and man hospitalized: police

File: A fire truck and ambulance respond to an emergency.

EAST SETAUKET, L.I. (PIX11) — A woman was killed, and a man and baby boy were injured early Friday morning after fire ripped through a Long Island home, according to police.

Suffolk County Police said they got a 911 call just after midnight reporting the large house fire at 360 Old Town Road in East Setauket.

A woman was killed in the blaze, while a 10-month-old boy and a man were both rushed to an area hospital for treatment, authorities said. Their conditions and the extent of their injuries was unclear Friday morning.

The deceased victim’s identity was not immediately released.

No other occupants were in the home at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported, officials said.

According to police, the fire appeared to be non-criminal in nature, as of Friday morning. Suffolk County Police’s Homicide Squad was investigating the blaze alongside Arson Section detectives.

