LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A homeless man was allegedly nabbed with drugs after leading cops on a police chase in a stolen vehicle in Long Island Saturday, authorities said.

Joshua Johnson, 27, was allegedly driving a 2023 Mazda near Prospect Avenue and Sherman Street in New Cassel when officers tried to pull him over at around 6 p.m., police said.

Johnson didn’t stop and crashed into a Toyota Prius before getting out of the car and running off, authorities allege. Johnson allegedly damaged a residential fence during the chase.

The officers later caught Johnson on Hopper Street and found what appeared to be crack cocaine in his pockets, police said.

Two passengers in the Prius suffered minor injuries in the collision. One officer was treated at the hospital for injuries sustained in the chase, police said.

The Mazda was reported stolen on July 3, officials said.

Johnson was charged with driving while intoxicated, assault, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, and leaving the scene of an incident and multiple traffic infractions.