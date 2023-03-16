VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A homeless man is accused of attacking a man with a machete in a Long Island laundromat early Tuesday morning, police said.

Roberto Velasquez, 30, allegedly struck the victim, believed to be in his 50s, several times with the machete following a fight inside the Laundry Palace at 15 West Merrick Rd. in Valley Stream at around 2:10 a.m., authorities said.

Officers found the victim on the ground in the laundromat and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police found Velasquez shortly after arriving at the scene and arrested him. He has been charged with attempted murder and assault, police said.