Home health aide arrested in death of 83-year-old patient: police

Home health aide Gail Godwin was arrested in connection to the death of an 83-year-old man on Long Island on Dec. 27, 2021 (NCPD)

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. – A home health aide was arrested after an 83-year-old man was found dead in a Long Island home Monday night, police said.

Police responded to a call of an unconscious man at a home in the vicinity of Monroe Street and Stewart Avenue in Garden City just before 9:30 p.m.

Officers found the man, who appeared to suffer from a laceration to his head. He was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

His identity was not immediately disclosed. 

The victim’s home health aide, 63-year-old Gail Godwin, was arrested at the scene, authorities said.

Godwin, who had worked with the victim for about 18 months, had struck her patient with a wooden object, causing multiple lacerations and bleeding, according to officials.

Police believe the victim was aggressive from time to time and the suspect had lost her temper.

Instead of immediately calling 911, police said Godwin attempted to clean up the blood around the house. When she eventually called for help, the victim had lost a significant amount of blood.

Godwin, who has been a home health aide more than 40 years, faces charges of manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence and endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

