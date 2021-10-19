Hofstra soccer nationally ranked

One of the best soccer teams in the country calls Long Island home.

Hofstra’s team was recently ranked #10 in the country: no team in the school’s history had achieved that before.

“It’s so exciting: a great achievement for the girls and the whole Hofstra community,” senior Lucy Porter said.

Simon Riddiough has been head coach for 16 years and, though he’s guided the team to 17 NCAA tournament appearances, they’ve never made it past the second round. That could change this season.

“This is my favorite team because they run themselves,” Riddiough said. “We haven’t had to punish or put any consequences on anything this year.”