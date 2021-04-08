Hofstra alum, NBA Champion Speedy Claxton returns to coach men’s basketball team

Atlanta Hawks guard Speedy Claxton (12) slips past Utah Jazz guard Leemire Goldwire, left, and center Kosta Doufos during the first half of the Rocky Mountain Review NBA basketball summer league game Saturday, July 19, 2008, in Taylorsville, Utah. (AP Photo/Douglas C. Pizac)

HEMPSTEAD, L.I. — Speedy Claxton has taken over as men’s basketball coach at Hofstra, where he starred as a point guard in the late 1990s and has served as an assistant for the past seven years.

Claxton replaces Joe Mihalich, who missed last season after taking a medical leave of absence and then moved into an advisory role at the school last month.

Claxton played at the Long Island-based school from 1996-2000, leading the team to the NCAA Tournament in his senior year and graduating as the program’s career leader in assists and steals.

He was drafted in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2000 and played seven seasons in the NBA.

