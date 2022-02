VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (PIX11) — A hit-and-run driver left a Long Island man seriously injured over the weekend, police said.

The 65-year-old victim was struck along 237th Street near Linden Boulevard Sunday night, according to authorities.

The man’s leg was severed, police said. Authorities described his condition as critical but stable.

The driver will be charged with leaving the scene with serious injuries, according to the police.