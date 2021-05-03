Long Island hit-and-run crash: 8-month-old baby critically injured, police say

Long Island

File photo of an ambulance (Getty Images)

WYANDANCH, L.I. — A baby girl was critically injured when the SUV she and her mother were in collided with another vehicle and flipped over on a Long Island street Sunday night, police said.

A Nissan Murano was traveling eastbound on Davidson Street in Wyandanch when around 9 p.m. it collided with a Lexus driving in the opposite direction near Pine Street, authorities said.

The Murano overturned in the crash and the driver fled the scene on foot, according to police.

Officials said 8-month-old Saige Berry, a passenger in the Murano, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

The infant’s mother, 24, was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, 42, sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

Police were still searching for the driver of the Murano Monday morning.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555. All calls will be kept confidential.

