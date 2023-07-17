A Hewlett man was arrested after officers discovered a cache of weapons in his home, the Nassau County Police Department said.

HEWLETT, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Hewlett man was arrested Friday when officers discovered a cache of weapons in his home after he reported that his car was stolen, police said on Sunday.

The suspect, 37-year-old Ilya Ostrovskiy, was woken up by his house alarm just before 5 a.m. and saw three men running out of his home, police said. The men left the scene in a red Jeep Cherokee and stole his 2023 Audi Rs 6, according to police.

Officials said Ostrovskiy fired three shots from a handgun at the men while they fled. During their investigation at the home, police said officers found 22 semi-automatic pistols and 19 assault rifles along with high-capacity magazines, ballistic plates, and body armor vests.

Ostrovskiy was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a firearm. He will be held in Nassau County Jail until he appears in court on Tuesday.