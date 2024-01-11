HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) – It’s that time of year again to dispose of our Christmas trees. In one town on Long Island, an eco-friendly tradition is continuing.

The Town of Hempstead is continuing Mulchfest for the fourth year in a row. Not only do the residents benefit, but the town’s Nigerian Dwarf goats get to feast on the needles and bark of the deposited trees.

Residents can drop off their trees free of charge this weekend at Baldwin Park at 3232 Grand Ave. in Baldwin from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

