LONG ISLAND (PIX11) — Waylyn Hobbs, mayor of the Village of Hempstead, is cracking down on unsafe rental homes.

He announced on Wednesday that the village will bring in a new prosecutor to specifically deal with building violations and overcrowding. Investigators will also be brought in to inspect properties.

Hobbs encouraged residents to report suspicious rental homes.

