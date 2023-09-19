LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — By midday, Vincent Feola had already swam a mile and a half in the ocean and ran more miles on land. Now it’s biking, all part of the training he’ll need for the upcoming Northwell Health “Half Ironman” Triathlon on Long Island.

Amazingly, three years ago, Feola suffered a massive heart attack. Doctors from Northwell Health put five stents in his heart to save him. The father of two got a second chance at life.

He recovered well and started rehab. Soon, he was taking part in fitness events with his children. Three years after he came close to death, Feola is in the best shape of his life. On Saturday, he will become an Ironman, which will happen right in his backyard at Jones Beach.

It doesn’t stop at Ironman; Feola entered the New York City Marathon in November.