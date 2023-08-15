LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — For the second time this week, Long Island health officials are advising beachgoers not to go swimming Tuesday at 18 New York beaches.
The Nassau Health Department said rainfall from overnight storms may have contaminated the water. Officials issued a similar advisory on Sunday.
“This advisory is issued as a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall. Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels,” the department said in a statement.
Tuesday’s advisory applies to the following Long Island beaches:
- Centre Island Sound – Bayville
- Creek Club – Lattingtown
- Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
- Ransom Beach – Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach – Bayville
- Stehli Beach – Bayville
- Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
- Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa
- Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway
- Island Park Beach – Island Park
- Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa
The advisory will be lifted at 6 a.m. Monday unless there is more rain, officials said. For more information on beach closings, call (516) 227-9700.