LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — For the second time this week, Long Island health officials are advising beachgoers not to go swimming Tuesday at 18 New York beaches.

The Nassau Health Department said rainfall from overnight storms may have contaminated the water. Officials issued a similar advisory on Sunday.

“This advisory is issued as a precautionary measure for beaches known to be impacted by stormwater runoff caused by heavy rainfall. Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels,” the department said in a statement.

Tuesday’s advisory applies to the following Long Island beaches:

Centre Island Sound – Bayville

Creek Club – Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound – Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove

Ransom Beach – Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach – Bayville

Stehli Beach – Bayville

Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa

Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway

Island Park Beach – Island Park

Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa

The advisory will be lifted at 6 a.m. Monday unless there is more rain, officials said. For more information on beach closings, call (516) 227-9700.