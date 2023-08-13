NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s going to be hot and steamy Sunday, but health officials are warning beachgoers not to go swimming at 18 New York beaches.

The Nassau County Health Department issued the advisory because the heavy rainfall from weekend storms could have contaminated the water, officials said.

“Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which may cause exceedances of the New York State standard for bathing water quality,” the department said in a statement.

The advisory applies to the following Long Island beaches:

Centre Island Sound – Bayville

Creek Club – Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound – Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove

Ransom Beach – Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach – Bayville

Stehli Beach – Bayville

Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa

Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway

Island Park Beach – Island Park

Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa

The advisory will be lifted at 6 a.m. Monday unless there is more rain, officials said.