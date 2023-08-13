NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s going to be hot and steamy Sunday, but health officials are warning beachgoers not to go swimming at 18 New York beaches.
The Nassau County Health Department issued the advisory because the heavy rainfall from weekend storms could have contaminated the water, officials said.
“Stormwater runoff can impact bathing water quality by elevating bacteria levels, which may cause exceedances of the New York State standard for bathing water quality,” the department said in a statement.
The advisory applies to the following Long Island beaches:
- Centre Island Sound – Bayville
- Creek Club – Lattingtown
- Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown
- Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow
- Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
- North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
- Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
- Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
- Ransom Beach – Bayville
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
- Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff
- Soundside Beach – Bayville
- Stehli Beach – Bayville
- Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing
- Biltmore Beach Club – Massapequa
- Hewlett Point Beach – East Rockaway
- Island Park Beach – Island Park
- Philip Healey Beach – Massapequa
The advisory will be lifted at 6 a.m. Monday unless there is more rain, officials said.