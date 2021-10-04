Hate crimes investigation: Scarecrow with noose around neck found at Suffolk senior center

Long Island

NORTH AMITYVILLE, NY — Investigators with the Hate Crimes Unit launched an investigation into a scarecrow found hanging by a noose at a North Amityville senior center on Monday.

The scarecrow was placed at the Cedar Road center sometime between Friday afternoon and Monday at 12:05 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to call Hate Crimes Unit detectives at 631-852-6553 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential .

