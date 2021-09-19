Hate crimes charges: LI man allegedly searched for, beat Hispanic men

Long Island

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Christopher Cella (Suffolk County Police)

SELDEN, NY — A Long Island man allegedly targeted Hispanic men, brought them to remote locations and then beat them, police said Sunday.

Christopher Cella, 19, picked up a 52-year-old Holbrook man on Sept. 17, then allegedly brought him to an abandoned construction site in Farmingville where he attacked him, officials said.

Cella left, headed to a 7-Eleven and allegedly picked up a 60-year-old Medford man, police said. He’s accused of bringing the man to the Blue Ridge Condominium Complex and choking him.

The next morning, Cella allegedly picked up a 47-year-old Brentwood man and tried to bring him to an unknown location, but the man, suspicious, escaped the vehicle.

Police arrested Cella on Sunday on charged of aggravated harassment, criminal obstruction of breathing, unlawful imprisonment under the hate crimes law and reckless endangerment under the hate crimes law.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Cella is asked to contact Hate Crimes Unit detectives at 631-852-6553.

