RONKONKOMA, NY (PIX11) — Police in Suffolk County launched an investigation into possible arson at a mosque, officials said Tuesday.

The Masjid Fatima Al-Zahra mosque building on Lake Shore Road was not damaged and no injuries were reported in connection with the Monday incident, officials said. A sign showed damage from the fire.

Local police with the hate crimes and arson units are handling the investigation for now, but the FBI is involved and asked about the type of incendiary device used, an official with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

Imam Ahmed Ibrahim made a plea for understanding.

“We’re peaceful people. Come understand who you attacked,” he said. ” We can speak and listen to each other.