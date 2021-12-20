Guide dogs head home with new owners in time for Christmas

SMITHTOWN, NY — Three visually impaired adults left Long Island this week with a Christmas present they will never forget.

They returned to their homes across the country with new guide dog companions after the pups completed their training.

But what goes into becoming a guide dog trainer? The Guide Dog Foundation on Long Island has a paid, three-year apprenticeship that includes a unique approach, which allows its students to experience blindness while training.

The pairing of a blind person with their guide dog lasts an average of 8-10 years

Photojournalist Keith Lopez has more in the video above.

Guide dogs head home with new owners in time for Christmas

