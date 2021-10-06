Grieving mom thanks donors who raised money for twins in fatal New Rochelle crash

Image shows the Carter twins, who were passengers in the car crash (Photo provided by family).

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — The Long Island mother who lost one of her 7-year-old twin sons in a horrendous car crash early Sunday — while the other twin was still fighting for survival Monday – -thanked donors on a GoFundMe page she established to pay for funeral and medical expenses.

“Carmello King Carter was born on Oct. 17, 2013 to his parents Candice Edwards and Troy Carter,” Edwards wrote about the son who died from severe internal injuries in the back seat of his father’s Nissan Altima.

The fast-moving car driven by the twins’ father, Troy Carter, hit a retaining wall near a New Rochelle exit on the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, killing Troy Carter, his son Carmello, and critically injuring two of Carter’s other children.

“Carmello is a twin to his brother Romello (who is currently fighting for his life) and a younger brother to Donovan and Tiara,” the mother wrote. “Carmello was just shy of his 8th birthday.”

Carmello Carter was sitting behind his father, Troy, who was in the driver’s seat of the Nissan when it careened off the parkway at a high rate of speed. Troy Carter, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tiara Carter, the 11 year old sister of the twin boys, was sitting in the front passenger seat and underwent surgery at Jacobi Hospital, a trauma center in the Bronx. It’s the same place where Romello Carter, the surviving twin, went back to surgery Monday morning.

“Romello went into surgery at 9 a.m.,” his mother wrote in the GoFundMe post. “Your prayers are working…he is fighting with everything he has.”

The mother wrote at length about the son she lost.

“If you knew him, you called him Mello,” Candice Edwards said. “The Favorite, 2 pack, Chunks, PaPa, Car, the list goes on and on. Carmello loved to play sports, he was on the Glen Cove junior softball team and soccer team (where he was number 10-his favorite number).”

“He loved to ride his bicycle, ride his scooter, play basketball, Fortnite and Minecraft with his friends,” the mother continued.

“He loved to eat Kraft Mac and cheese and bbq sauce on anything,” the mother wrote. “He was so outgoing but shy at the same time. Your favorite introvert and extrovert mix.”

“To know him is to love him,” she added. “He was a very loving, caring, polite, energetic, fearless, amazing little boy. He will forever be loved and missed. I truly believe he is no longer with us because God needed him for something better,” the mother wrote.

Candice Edwards had raised more than $44,000 on the Go Fund Me page as of 9:30 p.m. Monday night.

In a follow-up note, Edwards wrote: “I don’t usually depend on people and I like to do everything for myself but I know that I can’t for this so I’m forever grateful.”

GoFundMe verified the following fundraisers for the family:

In Memory of Carmello Carter: https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/in-memory-of-carmello-carter.

This fundraiser was started by Carmello Carter’s mother, Candice Edwards.

New Rochelle Crash Claims Troy & Carmello Carter: https://gf.me/v/c/gfm/in-memory-of-troy-carter-tc-and-his-son-carmello.

This fundraiser was started by Troy Carter’s family.