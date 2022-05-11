The Girl Scouts of Nassau County are living up to their mission: they’re helping to make the world a better place by donating to military heroes around the globe.

Their annual Operation Cookie has reached its 20-year mark, and this year they’re celebrating another important milestone. They teamed up with DHL staff members, local representatives from the U.S. Military and police departments to donate a record 87,000 boxes of their iconic Girl Scout Cookies®; they’ll be shipped to Military bases around the world and first responders throughout Nassau County.

The event is the culmination of Girl Scouts of Nassau County’s annual Operation Cookie and Hometown Heroes campaigns, which are focused on giving troops serving overseas a sweet taste of home and thanking local first responders and essential workers for keeping us safe—especially during the past two years.

Girl Scouts of Nassau County has been shipping cookies overseas through its partnership with DHL since 2005. In that time, Girl Scouts of Nassau County has sent over 1,000,000 packages to US Military bases in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Japan Germany and many other countries around the world.

Cookies are also delivered to the U.S. 1st Marine Corps District in Garden City, U.S. Coast Guard Station at Jones Beach, and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, in addition to local hospitals, police departments, fire departments and blood banks.

Adventurefuls, Toffee-tastic and fan favorite Samoas are some of the other sweet treats included in Wednesday’s shipment. Through Operation Cookie, scouts learn business skills, but this act of service also builds confidence and character. While these juniors and cadets fulfill their pledge to honor and live by the Girl Scout law, they encourage others to do the same and pay it forward.