BELLPORT, N.Y. — A 12-year-old girl drowned in her backyard pool on Long Island Monday evening, police said on Tuesday.

First responders were called to the home on Association Road in Bellport around 7:20 p.m., according to authorities.

The girl, identified by police as Addison Delossantos, was found unresponsive in the pool. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives launched an investigation into the girl’s death.