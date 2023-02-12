VALLEY STREAM, NY (PIX11) — An 8-year-old girl broke a leg in a Valley Stream hit-and-run collision on Sunday afternoon, police said.

She was playing in the alleyway behind a home on Dartmouth Street when an SUV driver hit her, then fled the scene around 1:35 p.m., Nassau County officials said. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them.

Detective’s request anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244- TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.