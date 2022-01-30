Girl, 6, run over by SUV after sledding on Long Island

SOUTHAMPTON, NY (PIX11) — A 6-year-old girl was run over by a relative’s SUV just after she finished sledding on Sunday afternoon, police said.

The girl’s relative started up the Jeep Wrangler in the parking lot and began loading the SUV around 12:05 p.m., officials said. The Wrangler rolled forward, struck and ran over the girl. Police said it continued moving forward as the relatives tried to stop it, eventually striking a Southampton Town Highway vehicle plowing the lot.

Emergency medical services responded and the girl was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately clear.