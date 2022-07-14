CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (PIX11) — A teenage girl has been arrested for shooting another girl on Long Island on July 6, police said Thursday.

Two groups of teenage girls were having a verbal dispute on Cahill Street when a 17-year-old girl pulled out a handgun and fired shots at around 8:30 p.m., according to authorities. A bullet hit a 16-year-old girl in the leg. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Everyone involved in the dispute, except the victim, ran off before police arrived.

The suspect was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, officials said. Her arraignment is set on Thursday at the Youth Part of First District Court in Central Islip.